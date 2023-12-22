60 thank you messages for every major occasion

Two little words can go a long way toward making someone feel appreciated. “Thank you” is a wonderful sentiment that can express gratitude any time of year. On a special occasion, however — say a birthday or wedding — you might want to mix things up a bit with an extra thoughtful thank you note.

The best thank you notes aren't drawn out or fluffy; they simply tell the other person why you’re grateful for them. You might follow a birthday with thank you messages about presents received or thoughtful cards sent your way. A graduation is an opportunity to thank the people in your life for supporting you during school and in your next adventure. After an interview, a thank you note can show how much you appreciate the opportunity.

It can be tricky, though, to come up with the right words — even when you know why you appreciate someone. With that in mind, we’ve compiled some of the best thank you messages for every major occasion. They’re short, sweet, and will ensure the recipient knows exactly how much you care. Plus, we’ve rounded up some of the nicest stationery and accessories for hand-writing these sentiments.

Whether you send them through a text or snail mail, these thank you messages are sure to show your loved one how you feel.

Birthday thank you messages

Thank you for making my birthday so special!

Thanks for being one of the people who knew me when — and for sticking around all these years!

Your thoughtfulness is a gift I will always treasure.

Another year older, another year wiser, another year I’m so grateful for you.

Waking up to your birthday text made my whole day.

If I have to get older, at least I can spend more time with people like you.

People like you make every year special.

Your birthday messages are the icing on top of my cake.

No gift can match getting a lovely birthday message from you. Thank you.

I can’t wait to use my new gift!

You really bring the party! Thanks for dancing the night away.

I’m touched beyond words.

You knew exactly what I wanted.

Another year around the sun is even better when I get birthday wishes like this. Thank you for being such a special part of my life.

Getting older is a pleasure with you by my side.

Thank you for reminding me that I’m older, wiser, and hotter than ever.

The best birthday gift is being reminded what wonderful friends and family I have! You all know how to make someone feel so special and loved.

Your birthday messages made me feel like royalty. Thanks!

Wedding thank you messages

We appreciate you coming to celebrate with us.

Thank you for helping us start our life together.

We’re blessed to have friends like you who are really family.

Thank you so much for being there on our wedding day. You helped make it truly unforgettable.

Having you there as we take this big step meant the world to us.

We appreciate all of the time and effort you put in to make our wedding such a success.

Thank you for making the trip to celebrate our wedding. We appreciate it.

I’d have been lost up there without you. Thanks for being my bridesmaid.

Really grateful to have someone like you in my life celebrating me every day, but especially today.

Your presence is my present, but I love this one too. Thank you!

Thank you for supporting us as we take on this exciting new chapter.

Thank you so much for joining us on our wedding day and helping us celebrate this special time in our lives.

Your marriage is truly inspiring! Thanks for being such a great example.

Thank you for all your help before and on our wedding day!

We’re so happy to have you in our lives to celebrate our Big Day.

Thank you for your kindness and for sharing in this exciting time in our lives.

Thank you for being a bridesmaid — hope I wasn’t too much of a bridezilla!

Graduation thank you messages

Thank you for being such a great friend and mentor to me. It means a lot.

You’ve always been one of my biggest cheerleaders. Thank you for your support.

Seeing you in the crowd made graduating that much sweeter. Thanks for being there!

Thanks for celebrating this achievement with me.

I believe in myself because you believed in me first. Thank you.

Thanks for the thoughtful gift to help me start this next chapter.

Thank you for supporting me on this adventure.

Your friendship and support make me certain I can do this.

It’s teachers like you who make school a blast. Thanks for all of your hard work for students like me!

You lift me up!

Thank you for believing in me.

Thank you for being there as I start my next chapter.

Thank you for being the teacher who made me want to come to class.

Going off to college is a big step, but you helped me feel ready.

I wouldn’t be where I am without your help along the way.

It’s such a gift that you’ve always been there for my milestones, especially this one.

Post-interview thank you messages

Thank you for considering me for this position.

It was a pleasure to learn more about this company.

I appreciated your thoughtful questions.

Thank you for telling me more about the role.

Thank you for introducing me to the team — it’s such a great group of people.

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to show you how I can fit into your team.

I appreciate you setting time aside to speak with me.

Thank you for your time. It sounds like you have built a great team, and it’s one that I’d be excited to join.

Thank you for answering all my questions about the position.

