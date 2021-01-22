60 victims, mostly young girls, caught undressing on hidden camera in Tennessee gym

Doha Madani

Police are investigating a hidden camera that had dozens of videos containing underage girls after being hidden in a bathroom at a Tennessee gym.

A GoPro camera was found inside a bathroom and changing area at a Premier Athletics facility, which trains young cheerleaders, gymnasts and dancers, the Franklin Police said Thursday. Videos of 60 females in various states of undress, most of whom were minors, were found on the camera.

“Detectives believe that the suspect had been intermittently staging the camera to capture video in the restroom since September,” police said.

It does not appear that any other restrooms or private areas at the facility had hidden cameras, according to police. Authorities have identified 47 of those who were secretly recorded and are in the process of notifying parents, the department said.

Police have not identified any suspects but expect to release more information once charges are filed.

An email sent to an address advertised on the Premier Athletics website was marked undeliverable. The corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

