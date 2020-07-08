60% Are Willing to Risk Their Health To Vote In Person In November

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacrificing one's health to vote in the November election: 60% are willing to risk their health to vote in person, according to the latest healthinsurance.com consumer pulse survey. 63% of Americans don't think healthcare should be a political issue. Yet when asked what the most important issue is to them in the 2020 election, 50% said economy and 50% said healthcare.

Beyond the 2020 election, the survey explored COVID-19's impact on healthcare, health insurance, medical costs, technology, and the economic landscape.



Medical costs were a top concern for the majority of respondents:

93% think medical costs in the U.S. are too high

93% think prices for medical procedures should be as transparent as prices of food in the supermarket

COVID-19 also remained a prominent worry for many respondents. Two-thirds reported feeling less confident in the quality of healthcare in the United States in light of COVID-19. 1 in 4 has or knows someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Yet, testing is an issue, with one-third of respondents reporting having a hard time or knowing someone who had a hard time getting tested for COVID-19. Lastly, 63% reported being worried over the cost of COVID-19 treatment.



The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has 74% thinking the U.S. needs another "pause" to contain the spread. Another 88% said they would comply if the country has to shut down again to contain COVID-19.

With 89% saying they are taking every precaution possible to prevent getting COVID-19, 62% say they have witnessed guidelines not being followed while out in public places. For cities or towns that have partially opened:

14% have been to a gym

When asked about masks, 85% think they prevent the spread of COVID-19 with 77% saying everyone should be required to wear one. In fact, 73% think there should be a fine for not wearing a mask, and 41% think the fine should be more than $100.

Traveling anywhere is out of the question for most. 53% reported not being comfortable returning to the office just yet, and 67% say they wouldn't travel for work or to see family members or friends.

Working from home has 47% finding it impossible to find a way to completely unplug from the office. For the majority, that's a trade-off they are willing to make: 81% said they want to work from home full-time after COVID-19 passes - and 43% would even take a pay cut to do so.

Healthcare technology continues to be on the rise now more than ever:

During the pandemic, 43% have used telemedicine.

have used telemedicine. After the pandemic, 60% say they will continue to use telemedicine.

say they will continue to use telemedicine. 56% say their doctors are offering virtual visits and 3 in 10 say their insurance companies have been in touch about telemedicine.

Telemedicine isn't just for humans, though. 49% said they would use telemedicine for their fur babies. The survey also asked pet owners how COVID-19 is impacting their pets; 37% will stop allowing people to pet their dog over COVID-19 fears, while 17% are afraid their pet is going to get COVID-19.

COVID-19 is leaving many thinking about their insurance options, too. 56% say they have a life insurance policy, but COVID-19 has caused 31% of respondents to think about buying one. 20% has lost or knows someone that has lost their health insurance during COVID-19. 54% say they don't know what their health insurance options are should they lose their health insurance - a decrease from the 68% that didn't know their options in May. While many may be thinking about getting a new job, 49% are reluctant to switch jobs right now because they want to keep their health benefits.

View the full survey results here: https://www.healthinsurance.com/learning-center/article/politics-economy-and-healthcare-during-covid-19