60 Years Ago We Saw Earth From Space for the First Time — Here’s How We See It Now

Sixty years ago on Aug. 7, 1959, the Explorer 6 satellite sent back crude TV images of Earth from space. Since then there have been landmark moments in Earth photography, from the famous “Earthrise,” “Eagle’s Return” (above) and “Blue Marble” shot by NASA’s Apollo astronauts to the more recent “Pale Blue Dot”.

Explorer 6 satellite

It may have been the first to transmit pictures of Earth via satellite, but Explorer 6’s images of Earth from space are definitely not the best. Showing a sunlit area of the Pacific Ocean and its cloud cover, it was taken when the satellite was 17,000 miles above Earth on Aug. 14, 1959, a week after it had been launched. Luckily, things moved on pretty quick.

“Earthrise”

It’s Christmas Eve, 1968, and the first humans are orbiting the Moon. NASA’s Apollo 8 astronauts Frank Borman, James Lovell and Bill Anders see the far side of the Moon. Anders took the first pictures taken of the Earth from the Moon, including the famous “Earthrise” that arguably kick-started the environmental movement. “Apollo 8 will probably be remembered as much for Bill's picture as anything because it shows the fragility of our Earth, the beauty of the Earth, and just how so insignificantly small we are in the Universe,” Borman told Travel + Leisure. “It was the beginning of the realization that we need to take care of it.” Though far less impressive, the first photo of Earth from the Moon was actually taken by Lunar Orbiter 1 on Aug 23, 1966.

“Blue Marble”

