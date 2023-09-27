$600,000 in drugs seized during Fresno County traffic stop. Where CHP made arrests

A California Highway Patrol traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Fresno County ended with the the seizure of 42 pounds of methamphetamine and and two pounds of fentanyl valued at more than $600,000, authorities reported Tuesday.

The enforcement effort drew the praise of state Attorney General Rob Bonta, who said it sent a clear message to drug traffickers.

“We will not tolerate the transport and sale of illegal narcotics within California,” he said.

Driver Cristhofer Armando Galvez, 23, and Seidy Aleman Lopez, 33, both of Oakland, were taken into custody after their Toyota Camry was pulled over at I-5 and Nees Avenue by an officer with a police dog, the CHP reported.

Galvez and Lopez were booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of possession of controlled drugs for sale.

Bonta added:

“Countless lives (are) being saved as a result of (officers) important work.”