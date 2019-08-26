600,000 Ford Fiesta, Focus owners await extended warranty notice for transmission repair

Ford Motor Co. says it will send notification of a new extended warranty on clutch repairs and cost reimbursement after Labor Day to more than a half million owners of the Fiesta and Focus, about three weeks after making a public announcement.

"All field-service actions start with notifications to dealers, so they are aware and prepared. We did that on Aug. 14," Ford spokesman T.R. Reid told the USA TODAY Network's Detroit Free Press. "Letters to customers follow, after we’ve downloaded VINs, cross-referenced and validated them with owner names and addresses, etc. Depending on the number of vehicles involved, that can take a couple of weeks."

He added the letters sent "right after Labor Day" would go to "more than 600,000 customers in the U.S. and Canada who will be covered by the extended clutch warranty and/or still need the important software update for their transmission control module."

Meanwhile, customers from around the country have contacted the Free Press to say they're getting conflicting information from dealers who deny warranty coverage and reimbursement. Customers have mailed invoices to the Free Press reflecting recent charges for clutch repair and transmission control module repair despite the company's highly publicized announcement Aug. 14.

The company said it was extending the transmission warranty on 2014-16 Focus and 2014-15 Fiesta vehicles assembled after July 4, 2013, to seven years or 100,000 miles, would reimburse previous repairs that would have been covered and reach out to the 16% of vehicle owners who hadn't had the control module software update.

Alexandra Zellner owns a 2011 Ford Fiesta with chronic transmission issues. This image was taken in July 2019. More

Some customers report long waits for parts – though some of the vehicles' owners already have gotten free repairs.

Two owners of the 2014 Focus who have been talking with the Free Press since the start of August said the costly transmission service has been completed at no charge – saving them an estimated $1,200 to $1,400 each.

Dan Mlnarik of Grand Rapids is celebrating the extended warranty, telling the Free Press on Sunday that he saved about $1,200 with the free clutch replacement on his 2014 Focus. “It runs great now.”

Rick Yandric of Livonia documented his repeated discussions with Ford as the company moved from declining to pay for his clutch replacement on Aug. 8 to making good on his second transmission fix 16 days later.

“Since Ford extended the warranty, we were able to get our Focus repaired at no cost,” he said Saturday, saying he believes Free Press coverage spurred Ford to take action. “I am positive Ford would have done nothing. ... It’s a shame it takes publicity to get a company to fix an obvious defect.”

The entry-level Fiesta and Focus vehicles, built over the past decade, used dual-clutch automatic transmissions known as DPS6 designed for fuel efficiency. They have a history of costly repair for failing clutches and other problems, including shaking, slipping out of gear, delayed acceleration and lurching forward. Litigation involving the cars has been global. The financial risk is so serious that Ford notified investors of the situation in its federal regulatory filing in April.

A Free Press "Out of Gear" investigation published in July revealed for the first time internal company documents and emails showing that the Dearborn automaker knew the transmissions were defective from the start and continued building and selling them anyway.

Ford, backed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, maintains the vehicles pose no safety risk. The company says it has been aggressive in trying to resolve problems as they have come up. It acknowledges that fixes took longer than expected and that it discussed ditching the transmissions but decided to continue production.