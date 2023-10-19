600 fentanyl pills seized during Keyser traffic stop

Oct. 19—KEYSER, W.Va. — About 600 fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Keyser last week.

Keyser Police reported Wednesday that the Oct. 12 stop included the assistance of a Mineral County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit, West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Two ounces of suspected cocaine and a Glock 9mm handgun were also recovered, authorities said.

The incident was among three reported by the department involving recovery of suspected drugs.

On Oct. 10, Keyser Police, the sheriff's office and task force members served a warrant at 17 James St. that reportedly resulted in the seizure of Xanax bars, suspected oxycodone pills, cellular phones, scales a 40-caliber handgun with ammunition, other ammunition and cash.

On Oct. 2, authorities reportedly recovered suspected fentanyl in different forms, suspected marijuana, electronic scales, cellular phones and cash while serving a search warrant at a residence at 17 Arnold St.

Police didn't say whether anyone had been charged in connection with the incidents.