The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH): Time For A Financial Health Check

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH), with a market cap of UK£17m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into SIXH here.

How does SIXH’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

SIXH’s debt levels surged from US$17m to US$18m over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, SIXH’s cash and short-term investments stands at US$754k , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, SIXH has produced cash from operations of US$957k during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 5.4%, meaning that SIXH’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SIXH’s case, it is able to generate 0.054x cash from its debt capital.

Can SIXH pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of US$13m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$30m, with a current ratio of 2.27x. For Machinery companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

AIM:SIXH Historical Debt January 28th 19 More

Does SIXH face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt reaching 63% of equity, SIXH may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether SIXH is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In SIXH’s, case, the ratio of 4.06x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as SIXH’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

SIXH’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around SIXH’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for SIXH’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research 600 Group to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SIXH’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SIXH’s outlook. Valuation: What is SIXH worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SIXH is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



