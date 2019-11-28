Is The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) Creating Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for 600 Group:

0.13 = US$5.3m ÷ (US$57m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, 600 Group has an ROCE of 13%.

Does 600 Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, 600 Group's ROCE appears to be around the 13% average of the Machinery industry. Regardless of where 600 Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

600 Group has an ROCE of 13%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That implies the business has been improving. The image below shows how 600 Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

AIM:SIXH Past Revenue and Net Income, November 28th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect 600 Group's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

600 Group has total assets of US$57m and current liabilities of US$16m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 29% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On 600 Group's ROCE

With that in mind, 600 Group's ROCE appears pretty good. 600 Group shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers.