$600 off Samsung QLED, $1,200 off LG OLED—all the best TV deals right now

Find Black Friday deals all week on TVs from Sony, LG, TCL, Samsung and more

It's Thanksgiving and Black Friday is just around the corner, but Black Friday sales are already in full swing. If the thought of staying inside this holiday season and streaming your favorite show sounds cozy, we're with you. Score blockbuster savings on a brand new TV right now so you can binge shows from Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services, all that have deals going on this week. We've found some amazing Black Friday TV discounts on quality panels from LG, Samsung, TCL and more.

TVs come in a wide variety of sizes, brands and prices. If you're not sure what you're looking for in a TV, check out our best TVs of 2022 guide for a complete run-down of what all those confusing acronyms like OLED and QLED actually mean. Whether you’re shopping for the best TV for gaming or just need a budget-friendly screen, there are Black Friday TV deals for pretty much every need.

The 5 best early Black Friday TV deals

Our favorite deals on Sony, Samsung, LG, and TCL TVs right now

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Save on a bunch of sizes from Hisense, Vizio, and TCL

TCL is rolling out the early Black Friday deals on its best and brightest TVs.

Walmart has some rollbacks on quality screens right now. The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our best TVs under $500 guide for its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility, creating solid image quality for your favorite shows and movies. Walmart has the 43-inch model for a $40 price cut at $218.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Find savings on TVs from LG, TCL, Hisense, and Samsung

This Black Friday, Best Buy has some of our favorite budget TVs on sale, including the TCL 5-Series with built-in Roku. It’s a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ experience wherever you plunk down a TV. If the Android smart platform is more your speed, the Hisense U6G is 30% off at $384.99, and gets you premium performance for a wallet-friendly price.

Score on early Black Friday deals at Best Buy and grab a Hisense TV for under $300.

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Save hundreds on 4K QLED and OLED TVs

Amazon has deals on some of our favorite TVs, including the Sony A95K QD-OLED TV, the best TV we've ever seen. The A95K combines the perfect blacks and excellent contrast of OLED with quantum dots to deliver the most stunningly accurate picture available. Right now, Amazon has it on sale ahead of Black Friday 2022 in its 65-inch size for 25% off at $2,998.

According to our lab tests, the Samsung QN90A (seen here) does a slightly better job saturating color during HDR content.

Even more Black Friday TV deals

TV deals at B&H Photo, Crutchfield and Samsung

Black Friday TV deals aren’t limited to Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. There are some excellent deals to be had at B&H Photo, Samsung and Crutchfield, including on the phenomenal Samsung S95B that is one of two OLED TVs that use quantum dot technology for superior contrast and color.

LG TVs are on sale right now ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Tons of Black Friday 2022 sales live right now. Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first early Black Friday sales begin in mid-October.

With ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later. Today you can shop for tons of early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.

What are the best Black Friday TV deals?

Ahead of Black Friday 2022, you can score on a wide variety of TVs from the biggest retailers around. For instance, at Amazon you can grab a HD TV for less than $150 with the ​​Hisense A4 Series TV. Don't mind spending more for a bigger plasma? Amazon also has the LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series TV for $853 off, knocking the original $2,499.99 price down to $1,646.99. In terms of Black Friday TV deals, this is just the tip of the iceberg, so shop these elite discounts now while you can.

Are Black Friday deals worth it?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, and it's all because of the deals. In preparation for the holiday season, products at retailers across the country and across the web are sold at deep discounts, and not just on older models. Black Friday deals on recent releases might not be as deep as tried-and-true models, but you'll still be able to find great deals on a new Sony A95K QD-OLED alongside an LG C1.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Are TV deals better on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

TV deals are appearing all throughout Black Friday week. They started on November 21 and will continue all through Cyber Monday on November 28. A choice deal on a top TV could show up at any time, so keep an eye on all of our Black Friday 2022 posts for the most up to date information around.

