6000 cars blocked at checkpoint in Vasylivka

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022 21:27

In the city of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, about 6000 cars are waiting at the checkpoint to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine; people are spending more than 10 days living in their cars.

Source: Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As of this morning, there were 6000 cars in Vasylivka (this is the only city that connects the temporarily occupied territory to the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine [of Zaporizhzhia Oblast - ed.]).

The Russians are taunting our people, because this morning they let about 100 cars go through to the last checkpoint. People were crying with happiness that they might soon be in Zaporizhzhia [city], but right on the so-called ‘plate’, they turned them around and said that Saturday and Sunday are days off, and they continue to taunt our people."

Details: Fedorov added that people have been living in their cars for more than 10 days and cannot leave for Zaporizhzhia.

