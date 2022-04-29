$60K reward offered in case of woman who vanished 1 year ago in Coweta County

It’s been more than a year since the disappearance of a Coweta County woman and the sheriff’s office is now offering a $60,000 reward for her safe return.

Tiffany Foster Starks, 35, vanished from the Creekside at White Oak apartments in Newnan on March 1, 2021. Her car was found in Fulton County with all of her personal belongings still in the car.

In April, her fiance, Reginald Robertson, was arrested on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges for an incident happened before Starks was reported missing.

Coweta County investigators said they are continuing to search for Starks and follow leads in the case. The department has established a Sheriff’s Reward fund for any cases that involve an award. A private charity recently donated to the fund, which has enable the sheriff’s office to offer a $60,000 reward for Starks’ safe return or a $30,000 award for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Starks is described as five foot two and 220 pounds with hazel eyes.