61 arrested after Chicago crowd hurls fireworks at officers and dances on police cars

Dozens of arrests were made in downtown Chicago on the Fourth of July after a crowd of young adults and juveniles launched fireworks at officers and danced on police cruisers.

Around 100 people fled before 61 individuals, including minors, were arrested on charges of battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, according to a law enforcement spokesperson.

The gathering, which began at around 6 p.m., saw the crowd defying police dispersal orders, shooting bottle rockets at uniformed officers, and dancing atop law enforcement vehicles.

Two officers were injured throughout the unrest, including one who was hit with a firework close to his ear.

The Chicago Police Department pointed the Washington Examiner to a statement on the incident and said it could not confirm the arrest information.

"Police responded to several large groups throughout the downtown area this evening, resulting in multiple arrests and at least two officers injured," a spokesperson said. "The Chicago Police Department had sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowds and ensure public safety."

Video footage from the disturbance showed dozens walking through the streets while high-powered fireworks were being discharged. Police lights were seen in the backdrop.

A resident in the area noticed a dumpster on fire when he returned home in the late evening hours, he said.

Over the weekend, 88 people were shot, of whom 14 were killed, in what has been described as Chicago's most violent three-day period in 2021. Two children, a 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl, were among the wounded.

City officials had been bracing for an especially tumultuous holiday weekend, which Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown dubbed "the most critical" time frame of the year due to its historically high rates of violence.

After Chicago aldermen called a special meeting of the City Council Friday, the department announced a July Fourth weekend violence mitigation plan, which focused on 15 violence-prone areas within the city and canceled days off for officers, who instead worked 12-hour shifts.

