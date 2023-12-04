61 combat clashes occur at front, Russians fire from aircraft and artillery – General Staff report

Over the past 24 hours, 61 combat clashes took place at the front, Russia launched 5 missile strikes and 44 airstrikes and fired 37 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 4 December

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks near Synkivka and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the defence forces repelled eight Russian attacks near Serebrianka Forest, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Terni (Donetsk Oblast), where Russians, with the support of aircraft, tried to push back Ukrainian troops from the positions they had gained.

On the Bakhmut front, the defence forces repelled nine Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 Russian attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Sieverne (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the defence of Ukrainian troops with the support of aircraft.

On the Marinka front, the defence forces continue to hold back the Russian troops, who, with the support of aircraft, carried out 14 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the defence forces repelled all Russian attacks near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians tried to retake the lost position.

Quote: "The defence forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast. They continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy.

During the day, the aircraft of the defence forces made 10 strikes on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and 2 on the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery inflicted damage on three areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, two on anti-aircraft missile systems and seven artillery assets of the enemy."

Support UP or become our patron!