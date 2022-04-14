61-year-old, 26-year-old robbed teen using knife, stun gun, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police arrested two individuals accused of robbing a 17-year-old girl on the street, police said.

The victim told police she was walking to a friend’s home when a vehicle pulled alongside her. She said a woman jumped out with a knife, grabbed her and demanded her belongings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim was also approached by a man who pulled a stun gun, grabbed her by the throat and also demanded her belongings. She refused.

Both suspects knocked the victim down and began kicking her while taking her purse, according to police.

Police said witnesses on the street saw the attack and ran over to help just as the suspects drove away.

TRENDING STORIES:

When police arrived, witnesses provided a description and tag information of the suspects’ car.

Police located the suspects near Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Joseph E Lowery Blvd., based on witness information and recovered some of the victim’s property.

They also recovered a knife and an electronic stun gun used in the attack.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anthony Bernard Mitchell, 61, and Shannon Bowe, 26, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Both suspects have prior charges and are in the Fulton County Jail.