61-year-old Asian man head stomped in brutal NYC attack dies 8 months later

Nicole Acevedo and Alec Hernandez
·2 min read

A 61-year-old Asian man who was brutally attacked last year has died of his injuries eight months after another man was caught on video kicking the victim’s head repeatedly, New York City police said on Saturday.

The attack that initially left the Chinese immigrant critically injured occurred on April 23 when Yao Pan Ma was in East Harlem collecting cans to pay rent. At around 8:30 p.m., a man struck him from behind, “causing him to fall to the ground," according to police.

Surveillance footage released by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force, which has also been investigating the incident, shows the man head stomping Ma while he is on the ground.

Ma was in a coma following the assault and spent months fighting for his life. But he succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 31.

The attack has now been deemed a homicide and authorities are still investigating the incident, New York City police said on Saturday.

A male Asian, 61, was struck from behind causing him to fall to the ground at 3rd ave &amp; East 125th street in Manhattan on April 23, 2021. (NYPD / via Twitter)
A male Asian, 61, was struck from behind causing him to fall to the ground at 3rd ave & East 125th street in Manhattan on April 23, 2021. (NYPD / via Twitter)

Jarrod Powell, 50, was arrested on April 27 in connection to the attack. He is facing multiple felony charges for attempted murder and hate crime. Powell pleaded not guilty to these charges during his arraignment hearing on June 22.

It's possible that Powell's charges will be upgraded following the homicide ruling. An attorney assigned to represent Powell on his next court hearing, scheduled for Feb. 10, did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment via email.

The attack that ultimately ended up taking Ma's life occurred amid a wave of racially-motivated attacks against Asian Americans nationwide.

The spike in hate crimes nationwide was first seen in March and April of 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic amid “negative stereotyping of Asians relating to the pandemic,” according to an analysis of official preliminary police data by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

While hate crimes decreased overall by 7 percent in 2020, those targeting Asian people rose by nearly 150 percent across 16 of the nation’s largest cities, the analysis found.

New York accounted for the largest surge from three in 2019 to 28 in 2020, an 833 percent increase.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eye Opener: Record number of child COVID-19 hospitalizations reported

    More U.S. children are being hospitalized with COVID as cases continue to surge. Also, the three men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder were sentenced Friday to life in prison. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • US open to limiting military exercises, missiles with Russia

    The United States is open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe as part of strategic talks to begin next week, a senior Biden administration official said Saturday. The official also said there was no chance the U.S. would reduce its military presence or arsenal in Eastern Europe as Russia has demanded.

  • A Chinese immigrant who was brutally attacked in New York City last year has died from his injuries

    Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant who was attacked in New York City in April 2021, died on New Year's Eve as a result of his injuries, police said.

  • Asian man brutally attacked in New York City dies 8 months later

    Yao Pan Man, 61, died of his injuries on December 31, police said.

  • Virginia police ID Redding woman among victims of 'shopping cart killer'

    DNA confirms that remains found in a container in Virginia on Dec. 15 belong to 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison of Redding and another woman.

  • 3 white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery handed life sentences

    They were all convicted in the murder of the 25-year-old Black man who was chased for more than five minutes.

  • One of 2 COVID cases at Hong Kong party was false positive

    One of two people who attended a large gathering with senior Hong Kong officials and was believed to be infected with COVID-19 turned out to be a false positive, meaning about 80 of more than 180 attendees may no longer face a lengthy quarantine. The birthday party at a restaurant on Monday evening has roiled officialdom, drawing a rebuke from city leader Carrie Lam who criticized about a dozen officials including the police chief and the home affairs secretary for setting a bad example as Hong Kong tries to limit the spread of the omicron variant. Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung told reporters Saturday that a woman at the party who was a preliminary positive case tested negative in two subsequent tests and had no symptoms.

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn't even have health and safety protocols. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list - something that didn't even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its season inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida.

  • Sledders hit the slopes across the South Shore. Here are some popular spots.

    Families spent Friday and Saturday heading to their favorite sledding spot after Friday's snowstorm. Here's a list of some of the more popular spots.

  • U.S. Cases Double; Europe Targets Anti-Vaxxers: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. daily infections almost doubled over the last week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg, with hospitalizations rising rapidly and fatalities trending upward.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseDjokovic December Covid Case Used for Exemption, Lawyers SayBitcoin ETF Goes From Boom to Bust After a Record U.S. DebutU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsCit

  • Police: Attorney tried to smuggle cocaine into Palm Beach County Jail

    Sheriff's deputies said attorney David Casals tried to pass off cocaine-saturated documents as legal papers.

  • Aransas Pass police looking for missing woman and her son

    The Aransas Pass Police Department is searching for a 45-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son who were reported missing on Thursday.

  • Some parents are suing the Chicago Teachers Union after their refusal to teach in person caused classes to be canceled

    In the lawsuit, parents said the teachers union was "silencing parents' input about what is best for the health, safety, and well-being of their children."

  • Captured fugitive's wife sentenced to 60 days supervised release

    The wife of a man who government officials said assisted him with using the identity of a deceased baby to obtain a passport and pilot's license won't spend anytime behind bars.

  • By the Numbers: Trump’s 2020 election loss

    The numbers show that President Joe Biden legitimately and decisively won the 2020 election and that former President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the election was “stolen” are false.

  • China Officially Streams ‘Saimdang’ First Korean Drama in Six Years

    China quietly released a Korean TV series via official channels for the first time in six years this week. The move is the latest “symbolic milestone” that a years-long cultural freeze is moving towards a more lenient “detente,” Chinese local reports said. Streamer Mango TV, which is controlled by state-owned Hunan Broadcasting System, released the […]

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • 12 Heartwarming Pet Memorial Gifts to Give After the Loss of a BFF (Best Furry Friend)

    For a family or an individual with a pet , there's no greater pain than the moment they pass away. These little bundles of joy become members of the family...

  • Google and Ford want to bring small radar to more devices

    Google and Ford are partners in a new standard that could bring radar to more devices for touch-free control and health tracking.

  • Civil rights lawyer, professor Lani Guinier dead at 71

    Lani Guinier, a civil rights lawyer and scholar whose nomination by President Bill Clinton to head the Justice Department's civil rights division was pulled after conservatives criticized her views on correcting racial discrimination, has died. Guinier died Friday, Harvard Law School Dean John F. Manning said in a message to students and faculty. Guinier became the first woman of color appointed to a tenured professorship at Harvard law school when she joined the faculty in 1998.