61-year-old charged after over a dozen shots fired in suspected road-rage, GA cops say

A 61-year-old man is accused of firing more than a dozen shots during a suspected fit of road rage in Georgia.

Now, he faces multiple charges in the incident that left another driver seriously hurt on Thursday, June 30, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The 61-year-old man — identified as Wade McEwan — was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County jail, roughly 40 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Officials didn’t list attorney information for him in a news release.

Deputies said McEwan was driving on Highway 92 when a 25-year-old driver traveling in the same direction attempted to go ahead of him. But McEwan’s vehicle was blocking the other driver, who tried to “pass McEwan several times,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

“Both vehicles were stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Highway 92 and Woodstock Road when McEwan began firing through his drivers side window” toward the man, officials said. That’s when the other driver reportedly turned around and started driving in the opposite direction.

Officials said McEwan kept shooting at the vehicle as it drove off. He fired an estimated 14 rounds, including two that hit the other driver, a 25-year-old man, according to deputies.

Deputies reported that the injured driver later pulled over and was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in serious condition.

A Woodstock police officer was at the scene, which led officials to catch McEwan, WSB-TV reported.

McEwan, who lives in nearby Acworth, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving and reckless conduct. The investigation continues, and McEwan was being held without bond as of July 1, officials said.

