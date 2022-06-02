61-year-old Clayton County woman reported missing
Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Zeida Hankerson, 61, was last seen at a home on Seneca Court in Riverdale on Wednesday.
Police say she is 5′4″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. It’s unclear what she was wearing when she disappeared.
Anyone who knows where Hankerson might be should call police at 770-477-3550.
