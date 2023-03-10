61-year-old killed during shooting in south Dallas, police say

Dallas police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was shot multiple times in south Dallas on Thursday night, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Port Boulevard around 8 p.m. Donald Claude Jackson had been shot several times while exchanging gunfire with the suspect, who was still at the scene, police said.

Jackson died from his injuries and the suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged with capital murder.