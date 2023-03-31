61-year-old man charged with robbing two Henry County banks, police say

A Henry County man is in custody after robbing two banks in a matter of hours.

Stockbridge police say Garry Macdonald, 61, took a gun to the Georgia Credit Union on Country Club Drive on Thursday and slid the teller a note that read, “I have a gun. Give me all your large bills NOW!” He then specified which bills he wanted by writing “$100, $50, $20″ at the bottom of his note.

After leaving the first bank, they say he went to a Truist Bank on Eagles Landing Parkway with the same note.

Surveillance video shows Macdonald wore sunglasses and a face mask to try and hide his identity.

He was arrested a short time after leaving the Truist Bank with thousands of dollars in cash and the note from the robberies.

Macdonald was charged with two counts of armed robbery and obstruction.

