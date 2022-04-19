61-year-old man dies after assault in Durham home invasion, police say

A Durham man was beaten to death during a home invasion earlier this month, according to the city’s police department.

The assault was discovered on the morning of April 5 at a home in the 1100 block of Moreland Avenue, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Officers found Frankie Delano Washington, 61, at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries 10 days later on Friday, police said.

Police said they were told that three men with guns entered the home on the evening of April 4, assaulting Washington as he came home.

The attack did not appear random, authorities said.

No charges have been filed and police are seeking further information about the incident.

Washington’s death comes as at least 18 people have been killed in the Bull City this year. Mayor Elaine O’Neal said reducing crime was a top priority at her first State of the City address on Monday.

“We are a city in pain, and we are struggling to make sense of the violence we continue to witness,” she said.

The News & Observer has requested further information about the home invasion.

Police have asked those with information to call investigators at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29536 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.