61-year-old man hit by vehicle, killed during fight in Albion

ALBION — A man was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night during a large fight in Albion.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Albion Department of Public Safety responded to a fight with possible guns involved near an apartment complex in the 600 block of Sycamore Street.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a large, unruly crowd, police said. While attempting to break up the crowd, officers discovered the body of a 61-year-old Albion man who had been hit by a vehicle behind the apartments.

The victim had extensive injuries and died at the scene, police said.

Police are currently looking for the person driving the vehicle that hit and killed the victim. The vehicle used in the incident was recovered at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Billy Lazarus at 517-629-7854 or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.

