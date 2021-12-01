61-year-old North Texas murder suspect captured in Fort Worth after chase in the city

A Wise County murder suspect accused of fatally shooting a family friend in the head was captured in Fort Worth early Wednesday after he led police in a chase in the city.

The police chase ended when the suspect, 61-year-old Daniel Hernandez, crashed his vehicle. He got out of the SUV and ran away from the scene, but he was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit with officers, police said.

Hernandez, of Boyd, is accused of shooting to death 41-year-old Chad Vess of Paradise at a Wise County home late Tuesday.

After the shooting, Hernandez fled to Fort Worth, where authorities tracked him down, police said.

Hernandez faces a murder charge in Wise County and at least three other charges in Fort Worth related to his escape attempt, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call about 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home just west of Boyd.

“There was a verbal argument that turned physical between Hernandez and a family member,” said Wise County Chief Deputy Craig Johnson in a telephone interview Wednesday with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The victim tried to intervene, and he was shot.”

Johnson described Vess as a friend of the Hernandez family.

Deputies believe Hernandez fired one shot that hit Vess.

A police call log indicated that Fort Worth police tracked down Hernandez using his cell phone.

Fort Worth police responded just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and found an SUV that Hernandez was driving.

Patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Hernandez refused to stop and led police on a chase before he crashed his vehicle near the 2000 block of Samuels Avenue.

Jail records indicated that Hernandez was booked into the Fort Worth Jail just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

In Fort Worth, Hernandez faces charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer, Fort Worth police said.