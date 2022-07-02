61-year-old woman, 28-year-old man arrested after stealing car, crashing at Ga. hospital

Two people are in jail after deputies say they crashed a stolen car after a police chase in Monroe County.

Deputies say they saw a car without a tag on I-75 southbound on Friday afternoon. A deputy tried pulling the car over, but the driver sped off.

The chase went into nearby Bibb County and ended with the suspect crashing the car at the Atrium Health Navicent Urgent Care North on Riverside Drive.

The driver tried running away after the car crashed, but Monroe and Bibb county deputies arrested him.

Investigators identified the driver as 28-year-old Damon Stuart. The passenger was identified as 61-year-old Ramona Wall.

Wall was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries received during the crash.

Both are being charged with felony fleeing and theft by receiving stolen property. Stuart is also being charged with driving with a suspended license and several other traffic violations.

