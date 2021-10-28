61-year-old woman killed in hit-and run, Kansas City police say

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night near the Rockhill Manor neighborhood on the city’s south side.

Police were called to the intersection of 82nd Terrace and Troost Avenue around 7 p.m., Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. Investigators believe a woman was crossing Troost from east to west when she was hit by a northbound vehicle.

The 61-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Her identity was not immediately released.

No information was immediately disclosed regarding a possible suspect vehicle.

Police blocked off traffic in both directions along Troost Avenue from East 81st Street to East 82nd Terrace as the crash was investigated. The street was reopened around 9 p.m.