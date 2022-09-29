61-year-old woman shot and killed in Raleigh in Oberlin Village, police say

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night in Oberlin Village.

Officers responded to the Mayview Apartments in the 1100 block of Parker Street around 9:15 p.m. and found 61-year-old Cynthia Ann Surles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Surles was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said in a news release.

Parker Street is near Jaycee Park between Oberlin Road and Wade Avenue.

The Mayview Apartments are owned by the Raleigh Housing Authority, according to the agency’s website.

Police are asking anyone with information to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

This is a developing story and will be updated.