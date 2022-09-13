With 61% ownership, CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIG) boasts of strong institutional backing

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

To get a sense of who is truly in control of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 61% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of CIIG Capital Partners II, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for CIIG Capital Partners II

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CIIG Capital Partners II?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CIIG Capital Partners II. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see CIIG Capital Partners II's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.0% of CIIG Capital Partners II. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. CIIG Management II LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.0% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of CIIG Capital Partners II

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over CIIG Capital Partners II. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the CIIG Capital Partners II stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand CIIG Capital Partners II better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for CIIG Capital Partners II (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

    "It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

    While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. From space to real estate, Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water. Investments Over the Years Bezos prim

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • This Cathie Wood Stock Could Double Within 3 Years -- Here's How

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is known for its investments in game-changing growth stocks backed by high-tech companies at the leading edge of science, making Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) a very typical holding. Using a ruthlessly optimized symphony of robotics, genetic engineering, data science, and automated cell culture technologies, the company's approach to providing cell-based manufacturing services is entirely without precedent. The most obvious reason Ginkgo's stock could double before the end of 2025 is that demand for its core services is rising sharply, leading to very rapid revenue growth.

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Stock splits are all the rage in 2022, but it's important to stay focused on the businesses attached to them.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Markets Rally as Social Security Recipients Wait for Tuesday's Key Inflation News

    Benefits will rely in large part on what the Bureau of Labor Statistics says about the Consumer Price Index.

  • Raymond James Says Inflation May Be Easing; Taps 2 Stocks to Buy

    The unfortunate buzzword for 2022: inflation. Wherever you go, it has been hard to avoid this hot topic, as inflation has soared to heights not seen in decades, with the central bank eventually declaring it will do all that’s required to tame it. The combination of high inflation, attendant rate hikes and fears of a recession have also spooked the markets which have been on a downtrend for most of the year. With the August inflation reports due this week (CPI on Tuesday & PPI on Wednesday), the

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

    You can make that search a bit easier by focusing on industries where there are high barriers to entry, as the companies operating there tend to become premium providers that can help an investor maintain their portfolio's margins. Today we are going to look at four companies that dominate their industries (and also happen to pay reasonable dividends). Most (but not all) of them are real estate investment trusts (REITs) which usually deliver decent yields as well.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    The global economy is weakening, and there could be more negative earnings surprises down the line. As such, they are mission-critical components in an electrical installation and are necessary to meet global regulatory standards.

  • Larry Summers says the new inflation data won't derail the Fed from a jumbo interest rate hike in September

    "I don't think that number is going to change where the Fed is in the near-term, which is headed for 75 basis points," Larry Summers said.