61 troopers graduate from Michigan State Police's 144th Trooper Recruit School

LANSING — Michigan communities, including Lenawee and Monroe counties, will soon benefit from the addition of 61 state troopers who graduated from the 144th Trooper Recruit School in late November.

During the ceremony, Nov. 22, in East Lansing, in which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker, Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police (MSP), administered the Oath of Office to the individuals who begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state.

The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police serves Monroe and Lenawee counties. This post will be assigned one new trooper, according to Lt. Stephen Borello, post commander of the Monroe Post, 300 Jones Ave., Monroe. The post can be contacted at 734-242-3500.

Probationary Trooper Sajad Al-Ghazaly with the Michigan State Police was among the 61 troopers who graduated Nov. 22, 2023, from the 144th Trooper Recruit School. He will be assigned to the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police, which serves Monroe and Lenawee counties, for his 17 weeks of field training.

The newly assigned Monroe trooper is Probationary Trooper Sajad Al-Ghazaly, a post on the MSP First District’s social media page, said. Al-Ghazaly will take part in 17 weeks of field training with his field training officer.

The 144th Trooper Recruit School began July 9, with 85 prospective troopers at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. Recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving, a news release said.

Including the 61 graduates of the 144th Trooper Recruit School, there are approximately 1,170 troopers assigned statewide, and a total of 1,870 enlisted members in the MSP.

Trooper Jackson Winters was elected class orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at the ceremony. Recognized during the ceremony was Trooper Faheem Abdullah who received the Outstanding Performance Award, Trooper Robert Porter who received the Team Building Award, Trooper Brenden Spencer who received the Physical Fitness Award, Trooper Aaron Bellgowan who received the Academic Achievement Award, and Trooper Gary Hansen who received the Marksmanship Award.

“As governor and a former prosecutor, it’s an honor to speak with every graduating class of new Michigan State Police troopers,” Whitmer said during her keynote address. “I am proud of the 61 Michiganders in this class who represent the rich diversity of our state. They will help make Michigan a better, safer place we can all be proud to call home, where everyone feels safe on the road, in their neighborhood, and at school.”

Grady II said he is excited to welcome and congratulate the newest troopers who are beginning their careers at a crucial time “as we continue to re-engage and refocus on our relationships with those who we serve.”

“Each of us are valuable and contributing members of this department, tasked with meeting the challenges and opportunities of modern policing, which include continually seeking new ways of doing things,” he said. I’m confident the work they will do day in and day out will help to raise the standards of policing."

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

The motto of the Michigan State Police is “A proud tradition of service through excellence, integrity and courtesy since 1917.”

MSP is now actively recruiting for future trooper recruit schools, including the 145th Trooper Recruit School, which is slated to begin Jan. 21. The 146th Lateral Entry Trooper Recruit School for licensed police officers is scheduled to start May 12.

Persons interested in learning more about either of the upcoming trooper schools should visit michigan.gov/MSPjobs for information on how to apply.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: 61 troopers graduate from Michigan State Police's Trooper Recruit School