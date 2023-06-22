$62,000 in groceries for senior center vanished, Georgia cops say. Now man is charged

A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in groceries from a Georgia senior center, state investigators say.

The 42-year-old from Thomaston was arrested June 15 and charged with theft by taking, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday, June 21.

The Upson County Sheriff’s Office contacted investigators on Jan. 27 after reports of theft from the county’s senior citizen center, authorities said in a news release.

Investigators learned the man worked for Sysco, a contract company for the center, and took more than $62,000 in groceries, including food and drinks. It’s not clear how long the theft went on or when the groceries were stolen.

McClatchy News reached out to Sysco for comment on June 22 and was awaiting a response.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said the investigation is ongoing.

The Upson County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case once the investigation is complete.

The man was booked into the Upson County Jail and released after posting a $20,000 bond, online records show.

Thomaston is about 60 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

