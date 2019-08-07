At ₹62.25, Is It Time To Put Simplex Infrastructures Limited (NSE:SIMPLEXINF) On Your Watch List?

Simplex Infrastructures Limited (NSE:SIMPLEXINF), which is in the construction business, and is based in India, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NSEI over the last few months, increasing to ₹170.05 at one point, and dropping to the lows of ₹62.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Simplex Infrastructures's current trading price of ₹62.25 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Simplex Infrastructures’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Simplex Infrastructures?

Good news, investors! Simplex Infrastructures is still a bargain right now. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 2.84x is currently well-below the industry average of 13.75x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Simplex Infrastructures’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Simplex Infrastructures?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Simplex Infrastructures’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SIMPLEXINF is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SIMPLEXINF for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SIMPLEXINF. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

