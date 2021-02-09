62.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered, 43.2 million administered: U.S. CDC

Coronavirus vaccination site at NYCHA housing complex in Brooklyn

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 43,206,190 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and delivered 62,898,775 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

The agency said 32,867,213 people had received 1 or more doses while 9,840,429 people have got the second dose as of Tuesday.

A total of 5,015,224 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(This story refiles to correct dateline)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

