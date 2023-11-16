62 combat clashes occur at front line, Russians try to advance on 6 fronts – General Staff report

Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian forces 62 times in total. The Russians carried out nine missile strikes and 31 airstrikes, as well as 26 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 16 November

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted two strikes on clusters of enemy personnel.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted three clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, six artillery pieces, two command posts and two ammunition depots."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russian forces unsuccessfully conducted assault operations near Synkivka and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where Ukrainians repelled four attacks. The occupying forces also carried out an airstrike in the area of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainians repelled 18 Russian attacks in the areas of Ivanove, Klischiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations east of Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 15 attacks.

On the Marinka front, Russian units, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the vicinity of Robotyne and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces and exhausting them all along the contact line.

