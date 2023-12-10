62-mile bike ride honors Dr. Joaquin Garcia, raises funds for high school in name
Dr. Joaquin Garcia was celebrated Sunday morning with a bicycle race for his contributions to our local schools. A high school is named after him.
Dr. Joaquin Garcia was celebrated Sunday morning with a bicycle race for his contributions to our local schools. A high school is named after him.
NDSU has won two FCS national titles since Entz was hired in 2019.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Need a boost for the start of the fantasy football playoffs? Consider this duo of players off the waiver wire.
The Lions needed a huge fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Bears. They made it happen in Week 11, but not this week.
The Ravens rallied past the Rams in an overtime thriller.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
Stroud was under constant pressure from the Jets defensive front before his exit.
Also on deck: Monopoly on markdown, a robovac for under $100, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer oven for nearly $100 off and so, so much more.
A beloved figure in Tennessee, Wycheck played a key role in the Titans' famed "Music City Miracle" playoff win over the Buffalo Bills en route to the Super Bowl in 2000.
The price for a flawless complexion doesn't have to be high — not even for celebs.
Matthew Stafford has the Rams in playoff contention in the NFC.
A mega-popular wireless charger for $16, popular earbuds for 60% off, cozy indoor-outdoor slippers at a nearly 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Anthony Davis and LeBron James had as many rebounds as every Pacer combined.
iMessage on Android was a fever dream, and that dream has come to an end, if an Apple announcement today is any indication.
The league is still investigating the situation between Greenlaw and Disandro, the Eagles' head of security.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here
Almost one-third of the way through the fantasy hockey season, it's very important to be active and pick up free agents to improve your squad. Here's this week's list.
Schools are weighing whether metal detectors can prevent increasing violence as multiple students were stabbed or brought loaded guns to schools this week.
Don't miss out on these deals.
The rapper faces his fourth sexual misconduct lawsuit in a matter of weeks. We break down the lawsuit he's facing as he denies the "sickening allegations" against him.