62-year-old dies after he’s hit by vehicle at Atlanta airport, Georgia police say

A man hit by a vehicle at the Atlanta airport has died, officials said.

The 62-year-old pedestrian was struck at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, May 27, the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to South Terminal Parkway just after 11:45 a.m. and found the man in critical condition, police said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not released his identity.

The crash involved “multiple vehicles,” according to police.

“All involved vehicles and parties remained on the scene, and no other serious injuries were reported,” police said.

The road remained closed for several hours following the crash, WSBTV reported.

A 39-year-old was arrested at the airport and has been charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian, police said.

Police said the crash is under investigation. No other information had been released as of Sunday, May 28.

McClatchy News has reached out to the airport for comment and is awaiting a response.

Woman crushed when wreck sends cement bags flying off overpass, California cops say

Train crash kills pastor’s two daughters and hospitalizes his son, Arkansas cops say

29-year-old firefighter killed in tanker rollover crash. ‘Shaken our entire community’

Car strikes stroller carrying two kids as mom pushes it on walk, Washington dad says