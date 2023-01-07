62-year-old Lansing inmate dies in prison Friday night. KBI investigates

The Friday night death of a prisoner at the Lansing Correctional Facility is under investigation, according to a release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Gary Raburn, 62, died in custody while serving a sentence for two counts of violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act. The KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are working to determine the circumstances of his death while an independent autopsy is pending.

Per KDOC procedure, both the department and the KBI conduct an investigation when an inmate dies at a facility.

Raburn was at the facility for less than a year after having been admitted in March, according to the KDOC.

The inmate’s underlying offenses stem from a Neosho County aggravated kidnapping charge in 2005 and a 2017 Sedgwick County charge for violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

No further information about Raburn’s death has been released.