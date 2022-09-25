62-year-old Milton man on bicycle killed in hit-and-run near Lewes

Delaware State Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run incident Saturday that resulted in the death of a man from Milton.

State police have determined that around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, the 62-year-old man was riding a bicycle west on Fisher Road near Beaver Dam Road, near Lewes, when a white truck traveling in the same direction approached from behind and collided with the bike.

An investigation into the hit-and-run closed the roadway for approximately three hours, police said.

After the victim was struck, the truck failed to stop at the scene and continued west, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identification is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin, police said.

The driver of the white truck remains unidentified. Police said the vehicle may be a 2004-2008 Ford utility truck that should have damage to its right front headlight assembly and passenger-side mirror.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident, police said, and no other injuries were reported.

This hit-and-run comes a little more than two weeks after the death of another bicyclist, Larry Yarbray Sr. A beloved member of Chester, Pennsylvania's education community, Yarbray was riding with a large group of bicyclists during this year's Amish Country Bike Tour.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating Saturday's incident and is asking witnesses to contact Cpl. J. Smith at 302-703-3267.

