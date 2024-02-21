62-year-old victim identified in deadly Litchfield house fire

Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly blaze in Litchfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Janet Gee, 62, of Litchfield, was pronounced dead at the scene from smoke inhalation, according to the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of her death is pending.

Crews responding to the area of 7 Century Lane around 8 a.m. for a report of a fire found the house fully engulfed in flames, and officials say smoke could be seen from at least a mile away.

Gee was found deceased in the home once the fire was knocked down. Another resident and two dogs were able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind the public the importance of working smoke detectors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

