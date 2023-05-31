The 626 HP Range Rover Sport SV Can Rocket From Zero to 60 MPH in Under Four Seconds

The Range Rover Sport’s performance flagship is back and more potent than before.

JLR unveiled the third-generation Range Rover Sport SV on Wednesday. The variant replaces what was previously called the SVR, adds more power under the hood and further refines its athletic look. The British marque isn’t calling the new model a super SUV, but that’s basically what it is at this point.

The new SV is the third distinct iteration of the variant since its launch in 2015. No reason was given for the shortened suffix, but the tweak isn’t the only thing that differentiates this version from its predecessors. The biggest change is visible once you crack open the hood. It’s there that you’ll find a BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with mild-hybrid technology in place of the old supercharged 5.0-liter V-8. The new setup, which is connected to an eight-speed manual that sends power to all four wheels, is capable of pumping out a hair-raising 626 hp and 551 ft lbs of torque (590 ft lbs of torque when Dynamic Launch Mode is engaged). That’s 59 hp and either 35 or 74 ft lbs of torque more than the last-gen SVR, making it the most powerful Range Rover ever.

2024 Range Rover Sport SV

Thanks to the added oomph, the SV can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 180 mph. Those are the kind of numbers you expect from a lightweight sports car, not a bruiser that tips the scales at 5,644 pounds. Those numbers also put the SV in line with super SUVs like the Aston Martin DBX (4.3 seconds zero-to-60-mph time/181 mph top speed), the Lamborghini Urus (3.1 seconds/190 mph) and the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue (3.2 seconds/193 mph). In a Range Rover first, Carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes are available as an option to help ensure the variant can decelerate as fast as it accelerates. The suspension has also has also been re-engineered so that the SUV more responsive as well.

The SV doesn’t look radically different than its predecessors, but it’s definitely sleeker. The SUV has a more dramatic front fascia with bigger air intakes. A sculpted carbon-fiber hood and smoother side panels combine to give it a more streamlined shape. The vehicle also rides on a set of 23-inch cast-alloy wheels or optional carbon-fiber rims wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 Tires. Inside the variant, you’ll find a cabin almost identical to that found in other Range Rover Sport models, though the front seats have built-in transducers that will allow you to really feel the sounds coming from the 29-speaker Meridian sound system.

Inside the Range Rover Sport SV

The Range Rover Sport SV is set to launch as part of the marque’s upcoming 2024 model year lineup. For the first year of production, the SUV will be exclusively available in an “Edition One” specification that is “only available for select clients to order by invitation.” Pricing has yet to be announced, though it has been reported that the vehicle starts at £170,000 (or about $210,000) in the UK.

