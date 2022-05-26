63 animals seized in case involving potential abuse

May 26—Multiple animals were seized Tuesday after a warrant was served due to suspected animal cruelty and neglect in Pleasant Grove.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, 63 animals including 39 dogs, 13 horses, seven cats and four exotic birds were seized in the "vicinity" of the 3400 block of Sankey Road in Pleasant Grove through the combined efforts of the Sutter Animal Services Authority, Sutter County Sheriff's Office and Sutter County Code Enforcement.

The sheriff's office said the animals were seized because of a "lack of proper shelter, nourishment, and veterinary care."

As a result of the investigation and warrants that were served, Lynette Kim Countryman-Dunivan, 50, and Chad Damon Dunivan, 51, both of Pleasant Grove, were arrested for numerous felony charges, including animal abuse.

"The combined efforts of all parties involved was not only motivating but inspiring," Megan Anderson, manager of the Sutter Animal Services Authority, said in a statement. "So much can be accomplished when everyone works together."

Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes acknowledged the community for helping in the case.

"Thank you, community members, for coming forward with the information provided to help us obtain the search warrant," Barnes said. "This collaborative effort with the community and Sutter Animal Services Authority was key to saving all the animals seized."

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and there could be more criminal charges filed.

This is not the first time Countryman-Dunivan has been involved in an animal cruelty case. In a 2014 Los Angeles Times article, she was described as a "Northern California woman with a history of animal abuse" who had four horses that "have either died or had to be put down after they were found to be in such poor condition."

During that time, three of the four "malnourished horses" that were kept by Countryman-Dunivan on her Rio Linda property had to be euthanized. That incident led to Sacramento County animal control officials to begin an investigation.

"Over the past week, volunteers rescued an additional four horses by offering Countryman feed and other supplies," the Los Angeles Times reported. "The volunteers were working to rehabilitate the horses, some of which had open sores and protruding rib cages, at a central park arena this weekend."

In 2005, Countryman-Dunivan pleaded guilty to "two first-degree counts of animal neglect in Oregon after authorities reported finding more than a dozen starving horses on her property in Multnomah County. One horse and a calf were so malnourished that they had to be euthanized," the Times reported.

According to reports, 21 animals including 13 horses, four cats, three dogs and a chicken were confiscated at that time.

Countryman-Dunivan also was convicted of animal neglect in Oregon in 1997 and in 2002, the Times reported.

As of Thursday afternoon, Countryman-Dunivan and Dunivan were still at Sutter County Jail with bail set at $1,500 for 18 counts of cruelty to animals.