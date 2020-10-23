63 Christmas Advent calendars for some extra holiday joy

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

The idea is simple: Count down the days in December leading up to Christmas Eve. Advent calendarscan take a variety of forms and styles, from calendars designed for wine lovers to fun ones that would make great gifts for kids — and of course, the classic chocolate calendar. Here are some of our favorites this holiday season that will surely escalate the excitement as Santa heads near!

Food Advent calendars

Godiva 2020 Holiday Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar

Godiva 2020 Holiday Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Godiva 2020 Holiday Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar $59.90 at Amazon

Godiva 2020 Holiday Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar $39.95 at Godiva

Godiva 2020 Holiday Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar $29.95 at Neiman Marcus

This assortment of gourmet chocolates features delectable bites like raspberry star and dark mint medallion that will make the Christmas countdown indulging.

Hershey's Reese's Lovers Holiday Advent Calendar

Hershey's Reese's Lovers Holiday Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Hershey's Reese's Lovers Holiday Advent Calendar $44.00 at Amazon

If chocolate and peanut butter is one of your favorite combinations, you'll love this calendar stuffed with Reese's Cups and Reese's Pieces. Even better? It's a pack of three, so you can send some to a family member, or keep it around for some extra sweets.

Star Wars The Mandalorian 2020 Christmas Advent Calendar

Star Wars The Mandalorian 2020 Christmas Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Star Wars The Mandalorian 2020 Christmas Advent Calendar $6.88 at Amazon

If the "Star Wars" lover on your list is also a chocolate lover, they'll love this cute Advent calendar filled with 24 pieces of chocolate and baby Yoda on the front.

Madelaine Chocolate Advent Calendar

Madelaine Chocolate Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Madelaine Chocolate Advent Calendar $12.45 at Amazon

This classic calendar has over 800 rave reviews on Amazon, with many reviewers saying the pieces are a great size.

Oh! Nuts Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar

Oh! Nuts Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Oh! Nuts Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar $39.99 at Amazon

This fold-out calendar by Oh! Nuts features 24 high-quality squares of chocolate.

Hershey Miniatures Advent Calendar

Hershey Miniatures Advent Calendar $11.81 at Amazon

If you're a fan of the classics like Mr. Goodbar and Krakel, then this colorful Advent calendar is for you!

Williams Sonoma Advent Calendar

Williams Sonoma Advent Calendar

Williams Sonoma Advent Calendar $18.95 at Williams Sonoma

This classic Advent calendar with a vintage aesthetic is filled with 24 chocolates in a holiday-themed foil wrapper.

McCrea’s Candies 2020 Caramel Advent Calendar

McCrea's Candies 2020 Caramel Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

McCrea’s Candies 2020 Caramel Advent Calendar $42.00 at Amazon

McCrea’s Candies 2020 Caramel Advent Calendar $38.00 at UncommonGoods

Prefer caramel over chocolate? This calendar from McCrea's Candies features two dozen salty-sweet caramels hidden behind doors to make the countdown extra sweet.

Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Advent Calendar $39.95 at Williams Sonoma

This Williams Sonoma exclusive features 24 magical candies, including gummy frogs and Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans. You can reveal each signature treat from the Wizarding World as you count down the days until the most magical day of the year.

Hershey's Kisses Holiday Advent Calendar - 3.8oz

Hershey's Kisses Holiday Advent Calendar - 3.8oz (Amazon / Amazon)

Hershey's Kisses Holiday Advent Calendar - 3.8oz $14.79 at Amazon

Treat yourself to a Hershey kiss each day with this sweet calendar.

8 Nights of Light Hanukkah Calendar

8 Nights of Light Hanukkah Candy Tasting Collection

8 Nights of Light Hanukkah Calendar $20.00 at Neiman Marcus

8 Nights of Light Hanukkah Calendar $30.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Filled with Kosher-certified candies, Sugarfina's Hanukkah Candy Tasting Collection celebrates the eight days of Hanukkah with a menorah.

ManVent The Original Advent Calendar for Men

ManVent The Original Advent Calendar for Men

ManVent The Original Advent Calendar for Men $89.00 at ManGifty

Dubbed "The Original Advent Calendar for Men," the calendar is designed for the common man. It's filled with the most manly consumables on the market and behind each door you can find treats ranging from nuts to exotic animal jerky.

Wabash Valley Farms Popcorn Advent Calendar

Wabash Valley Farms Popcorn Advent Calendar $59.95 at QVC

Wabash Valley Farms Popcorn Advent Calendar $41.99 at Wayfair

Wabash Valley Farms Popcorn Advent Calendar $48.00 at Neiman Marcus

If you prefer something a little more savory, this popcorn Advent calendar from Wabash Valley Farms might be right up your alley. It includes two dozen popcorn-related items, from seasonings and kernels to recipes, as well as four mini bowls to enjoy it all in.

Vecchio Pastificio Di Gragnano 12 Days Of Pasta

Vecchio Pastificio Di Gragnano 12 Days Of Pasta $29.99 at World Market

Count down the 12 days until Christmas — and make dinner while you're at it! This non-traditional Advent calendar features a dozen different artisanal pastas that you can enjoy during the month of December and beyond.

Unique Advent calendars

JOYPEA Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar

JOYPEA Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

JOYPEA Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar $11.99 at Amazon

This Advent calendar comes with a bracelet you can fill with charms in the days leading up to Christmas.

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar $18.95 at Amazon

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar $29.99 at Target

It's the one where they count down the days until Christmas! The official Friends Advent calendar is here and ... could we be any more excited? It will officially be released on Nov. 3.

Bonne Maman Preserves Advent Calendar

Bonne Maman Preserves Advent Calendar $34.99 at Amazon

Bonne Maman Preserves Advent Calendar $39.99 at World Market

If you're looking for something truly unique, you'll love starting your days with this calendar filled with 24 different fruit spreads and honey from Bonne Maman.

Twelve Days of Hot Sauce Gift Set 12 Pack

Twelve Days of Hot Sauce Gift Set 12 Pack $24.99 at World Market

Spice up your holidays with 12 mini hot sauces featuring blends such as Xtra Hot, Chipotle, and Pepper Hot.

Woodland Advent Calendar

Woodland Advent Calendar

Woodland Advent Calendar $59.95 at L.L. Bean

Exclusively sold at L.L. Bean, this festive calendar will create long-lasting family traditions. It's designed to resemble a Christmas tree and the wooden calendar can be filled with small gifts, treats or notes.

D-FantiX Christmas Advent Calendar 2019

D-FantiX Christmas Advent Calendar 2019 (Amazon / Amazon)

D-FantiX Christmas Advent Calendar 2019 $19.99 at Amazon

Designed like the garland on a Christmas tree, this Advent calendar is the perfect addition to your holiday decorations. With 24 small burlap sacks to fill with treats, the calendar is completely reusable.

Beauty Advent calendars

QVC Beauty 12 Days of Posh Beauty

QVC Beauty 12 Days of Posh Beauty $82.46 at QVC

This countdown calendar from QVC features a wide array of the network's most popular brands like It Cosmetics, First Aid Beauty, Elemis and Carmindy Beauty. You'll find everything from popular mascaras to eye creams in this collection.

Ulta 12 Days of Beauty

Ulta 12 Days of Beauty $20.00 at Ulta

If you're looking for a beauty calendar that won't break the bank, Ulta's offering looks like a good option. This rose-gold colored garland features everything from eye shadow to highlighter, making it a great gift option even after the holidays are over!

OPI Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Pack Advent Calendar

OPI Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Pack Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

OPI Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Pack Advent Calendar $49.95 at Amazon

OPI Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Pack Advent Calendar $49.95 at Ulta

OPI Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Pack Advent Calendar $49.50 at Walmart

This chic calendar from OPI is perfect for anyone looking for a little glam this holiday season. The set contains 25 mini nail polishes in festive colors.

NYX Diamonds & Ice, Please! Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar

NYX Diamonds & Ice, Please! Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

NYX Diamonds & Ice, Please! Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar $35.64 at Amazon

NYX Diamonds & Ice, Please! Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar $55.00 at Ulta

This one is an absolute must-have for lip product lovers! It contains 24 of the bestselling glosses and lipsticks from the NYX lineup.

Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar

Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar

Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar $98.00 at Kiehl's

Calling all skin care lovers — this one is for you! This calendar includes 24 bestselling products from Kiehl's, including its popular lip balm and facial cream.

Voluspa Advent Calendar Mini Candle Set

Voluspa Advent Calendar Mini Candle Set $75.00 at Sephora

Voluspa's Advent calendar set includes some of the brand's signature scents like santal vanilla and French cade lavender. You can light a different one for each day during the 12-day countdown, or gift the set to the candle lover in your life.

Beekman 1802 Twinkle Twinkle Advent Calendar

Beekman Twinkle Twinkle Advent Calendar

Beekman 1802 Twinkle Twinkle Advent Calendar $94.00 at Beekman 1802

Treat yourself to some self-care before Christmas with this Advent calendar from Beekman 1802. The holiday collection includes body wash, lotions, lip balms and more.

Olive & June 25 Days of Mani Magic Advent Calendar

Olive & June 25 Days of Mani Magic Advent Calendar

Olive & June 25 Days of Mani Magic Advent Calendar $50.00 at Olive and June

Olive & June's manicure-themed Advent calendar includes all of the essentials for a salon-worthy treatment. Whether you could use some extra polish or want to pamper your cuticles with a serum, you can find it all inside the sleek box.

Sephora Wild Wishes Advent Calendar

Sephora Wild Wishes Advent Calendar $45.00 at Sephora

You can get your hands on $70 worth of products and treat your hands, skin, lips and more for each day of the month with Sephora's exclusive collection.

L'Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar

L'Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar

L'Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar $74.00 at Sephora

L'Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar $74.00 at L'Occitane en Provance

This one is a seriously good bang for your buck. For $74, you get 24 of luxury brand L'Occitane's most popular products, including hand cream, shower gel and perfume.

Pet Advent calendars

Fancy Feast Advent Calendar

Fancy Feast Advent Calendar $19.49 at Petco

Fancy Feast's Advent calendar is the purrfect way to celebrate the holidays with your feline friend. It includes an assortment of popular recipes they'll enjoy munching on throughout December.

Holiday Tails Season's Treatings Advent Calendar

Holiday Tails Season's Treatings Advent Calendar

Holiday Tails Season's Treatings Advent Calendar $8.99 at Petco

Countdown to Christmas with treats for man's best friend. Each day includes a different activity and a gingerbread-flavored snack your pup is sure to drool over.

Frisco 12 Days of Christmas Dog Advent Calendar

Frisco 12 Days of Christmas Dog Advent Calendar $34.98 at Chewy

Fill up Fido's toy basket with a dozen different toys for a gift that will last much longer than your typical treat.

Lego Advent calendars

LEGO "Harry Potter" Advent Calendar

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 75964 (Amazon / Amazon)

LEGO "Harry Potter" Advent Calendar $49.99 at Amazon

LEGO "Harry Potter" Advent Calendar $29.45 at Walmart

LEGO "Harry Potter" Advent Calendar $39.99 at Target

This "Harry Potter"-themed calendar is sure to be a hit with wizards and muggles alike! This set comes with mini-figures of popular characters like Harry, Hermione and Ron, as well as several accessories and decorations.

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar $19.97 at Amazon

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar $19.97 at Walmart

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar $29.99 at Target

This Lego Friends calendar will help you build a Winter Wonderland filled with candy canes, snowmen and penguins.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar $29.96 at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar $29.96 at Walmart

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar $39.99 at Target

The force is strong with this "Star Wars" Advent calendar! This one includes Lego versions of characters like Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca.

Lego City Advent Calendar

Lego City Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Lego City Advent Calendar $19.97 at Amazon

Lego City Advent Calendar $19.97 at Walmart

If you're not a huge "Harry Potter" or "Star Wars" fan, this Lego calendar might be more up your alley. It includes tons of holiday-themed figures and accessories, including Santa himself.

Kids toys Advent calendars

Disney Pixar Cars Advent Calendar

Disney Pixar Cars Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Disney Pixar Cars Advent Calendar $52.30 at Amazon

This "Cars"-themed calendar includes five mini characters from the hit movie and a racetrack playset that can be played with long after the holidays are over.

Grinch Advent Calendar

Grinch Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Grinch Advent Calendar $29.99 at Amazon

Grinch Advent Calendar $43.49 at Walmart

The Grinch won't be able to steal Christmas with this adorable Advent calendar. It includes 14 figures and 11 accessories.

Hot Wheels Holiday Surprise Advent Calendar

Hot Wheels 2019 Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Hot Wheels Holiday Surprise Advent Calendar $19.99 at Amazon

Hot Wheels Holiday Surprise Advent Calendar $19.99 at Target

This speedy Advent calendar features plenty of miniature cars and accessories and a fold-down play mat.

Playmobil Advent Calendar Horse Farm

Playmobil Advent Calendar Horse Farm $24.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for an Advent calendar with toys kids can play with all year long, this horse farm Advent calendar from Playmobil is a great choice.

Playmobil Advent Calendar - Santa's Workshop

PLAYMOBIL Advent Calendar - Santa's Workshop (Amazon / Amazon)

Playmobil Advent Calendar - Santa's Workshop $20.80 at Amazon

Playmobil Advent Calendar - Santa's Workshop $28.99 at Walmart

This Advent calendar will allow kids to bring Santa's workshop to life in the days leading up to Christmas. The set includes figures and winter-themed decorations behind each of its 24 doors.

PJ Masks Advent Calendar

PJ Masks Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

PJ Masks Advent Calendar $42.99 at Amazon

If your child is a "PJ Masks" fan, they can celebrate the holidays with 12 figures, 10 stickers and three ornaments.

Disney Junior Advent Calendar

Disney Mickey Mouse Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Disney Junior Advent Calendar $29.99 at Amazon

Mickey and the gang are all here in this festive calendar that's an Amazon exclusive! Each day you'll be treated to either a figure of your favorite Disney characters or an adorable decoration.

Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar

Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar $28.99 at Amazon

Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar $28.99 at Target

Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar $58.95 at Walmart

Not only will they get their own Barbie doll, but they'll have 23 extra accessories to complete Barbie's fairytale story with. The calendar also includes three surprise pets for some extra fun.

Crayola Christmas Countdown Calendar

Crayola Christmas Countdown Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Crayola Christmas Countdown Calendar $17.99 at Amazon

Crayola Christmas Countdown Calendar $21.99 at Crayola

Crayola Christmas Countdown Calendar $17.99 at Zulily

Get crafty with the family this holiday season! Crayola's countdown calendar includes 24 crafts that little ones will love making with each passing day.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Plush Advent Calendar

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Plush Advent Calendar $59.99 at Shop Disney

An adorable gingerbread mouse helps count down the days until Christmas in this special Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed Advent calendar. It's easy to hang and even easier to use.

Wine and liquor Advent calendars

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar

12 Nights of Wine

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar $129.00 at Vinebox

Toast to the holiday season with this festive box filled with mini tubes of white wine. More of a red wine fan? Check out the "Nice" box for something more up your alley.

12 Beers of Christmas Craft Beer Box

12 Beers of Christmas Craft Beer Box

12 Beers of Christmas Craft Beer Box $85.00 at City Brew Tours

This box includes 12 stouts, IPAs and other craft beers from breweries across the United States. There's also some stocking stuffers and other fun surprises hidden inside, as well.

WSJ Wine Advent Calendar

WSJ Wine Advent Calendar $139.99 at WSJ Wine

The Wall Street Journal's wine Advent calendar features 24 quarter-bottles filled with wine from all over the world. Even better? It ships for free.

Sparkling Wine Countdown To The New Year

Sparkling Wine Countdown To The New Year $24.99 at Aldi

Countdown to the New Year with a new sparkling wine every day for only $24.99. Although this product isn't available just yet, keep your eye out for its release on Dec. 2.

Tea and coffee Advent calendars

Davids Tea 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar

DAVIDsTEA 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Davids Tea 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar $50.00 at DAVIDsTEA

From apple cider to candy cane, this set from Davids Tea features tons of holiday-themed teas to enjoy throughout December. The best part? Each door contains two servings of tea, though we wouldn't blame you if you want to keep both for yourself!

Palais des Thes Countdown to Christmas Tea Advent Calendar

Palais des Thes Countdown to Christmas Tea Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Palais des Thes Countdown to Christmas Tea Advent Calendar $49.99 at Amazon

Palais des Thes Countdown to Christmas Tea Advent Calendar $32.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Whether you're a fan of herbal, black, green or rooibos tea, there's a little something for everyone in this chic calendar from Palais des Thes.

Yawn Coffee Advent Calendar

Yawn Coffee Advent Calendar

Yawn Coffee Advent Calendar $57.40 at Etsy

This compact Advent calendar features 24 sachets of ground or whole bean coffee that will help start your day off on the right track. It's become a fan-favorite on Etsy with over 200 positive reviews.

Classic Advent calendars

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar $16.99 at Amazon

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar $17.29 at Target

A hands-on way for kids to get into the holiday spirit, this wooden tree from toymaker Melissa & Doug makes keeping track of Santa easy with 24 magnetic ornaments. Be sure to read the Christmas poem on the back!

Wooden Gingerbread House Advent Calendar

Wooden Gingerbread House Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Wooden Gingerbread House Advent Calendar $44.97 at Amazon

Wooden Gingerbread House Advent Calendar $44.97 at Target

No need to build a gingerbread house with this adorable Advent calendar featuring 24 interchangeable wooden drawers.

Juegoal Countdown to Christmas Calendar

Juegoal Countdown to Christmas Calendar 2019 (Amazon / Amazon)

Juegoal Countdown to Christmas Calendar $18.99 at Amazon

If you'd prefer to customize your Advent calendar, this wooden option allows you to place your own miniature gifts and candy inside each day's box.

Vermont Christmas Company Nativity Fabric Advent Calendar

Nativity Fabric Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Vermont Christmas Company Nativity Fabric Advent Calendar $41.95 at Amazon

Vermont Christmas Company Nativity Fabric Advent Calendar $49.97 at Target

This beautiful calendar will remind you Christmas is near. Countdown the days by sticking velcro-affixed figures to each day of Advent to create a nativity scene that parents and kids will enjoy.

Vintage Santa Wooden Advent Calendar

Vintage Santa Wooden Advent Calendar with Doors (Amazon / Amazon)

Vintage Santa Wooden Advent Calendar $59.00 at Amazon

Vintage Santa Wooden Advent Calendar $55.99 at Walmart

Vintage Santa Wooden Advent Calendar $70.49 at Sears

This wooden box from Primitives by Kathy captures the spirit of the season. The vintage theme allows it to match perfectly with all different kinds of holiday decor. Kids will love the individual compartments with doors big enough to hold candy, small ornaments or toys.

Kurt Adler Christmas Tree 24-Piece Advent Calendar

Kurt Adler Christmas Tree 24-Piece Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Kurt Adler Christmas Tree 24-Piece Advent Calendar $59.29 at Amazon

Kurt Adler Christmas Tree 24-Piece Advent Calendar $59.99 at Walmart

Kurt Adler Christmas Tree 24-Piece Advent Calendar $93.99 at Wayfair

Ramp your Christmas decor up a notch with this Kurt Adler Tree Calendar. The festive tree features a small ornament in each box. By Christmas Day, the completed tree will make it feel like the holiday has officially arrived.

Byers' Choice Christmas House Advent Calendar

Byers' Choice Christmas House Advent Calendar (Amazon / Amazon)

Byers' Choice Christmas House Advent Calendar $84.99 at Amazon

Byers' Choice Christmas House Advent Calendar $98.00 at Neiman Marcus

Designed with 24 numbered doors to hide small surprises for each day, the quality wood helps make this calendar last!

Pottery Barn Rustic Wooden House Advent Calendar

Pottery Barn Rustic Wooden House Advent Calendar

Pottery Barn Rustic Wooden House Advent Calendar $99.00 at Pottery Barn

For a functional piece of holiday decor, this wooden house from Pottery Barn not only features 24 cubbies to hold toys, trinkets, sweets and more, but it can be reused year-after-year.

Kurt Adler LED Wooden Advent Calendar Decoration

Kurt Adler LED Wooden Advent Calendar Decoration (Amazon / Amazon)

Kurt Adler LED Wooden Advent Calendar Decoration $70.39 at Amazon

Kurt Adler LED Wooden Advent Calendar Decoration $97.64 at Walmart

Thanks to its clean wooden design and LED lights, this Kurt Adler Advent Calendar makes for both a beautiful house decoration and a fun activity to countdown to Christmas.

