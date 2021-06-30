63% of likely voters say government should take no action against delta variant: Poll

A majority of voters say the United States should take no action to address the coronavirus's new delta variant, according to a new poll.

The Trafalgar Group and Convention of States, a project calling for a convention of the states to impose a constitutional amendment limiting the scope of government, conducted a survey of more than 1,000 likely voters in the 2022 election conducted between June 23 and June 26, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.99 percentage points. The survey found that 63% of respondents said "government should take no action. With widespread availability of the vaccines and treatments, individuals can make personal decisions on how to respond" when asked what the U.S. response should be with regard to the spreading delta variant. Just 17.7% of respondents said the government should reinstate mask mandates and social distancing protocols, 7% called for lockdowns in addition to mask mandates and social distancing, and 12.3% weren't sure.

Voters also asserted they have less personal freedom today than they did prior to the pandemic, with 57.1% of respondents saying they have less personal freedom, as compared with 36.8% of likely voters who said their personal freedom has remained the same.

Most voters were skeptical of politicians' willingness to consider public opinion when implementing policy, with 62.4% of respondents saying, "The will of the people is no longer a consideration to leaders in D.C. when making policy or legislative decisions." Only 17.6% of likely voters felt that "the will of the people is somewhat of a consideration to leaders in D.C.," while 15.5% said the will of the people was "a top priority" of political leaders.

FAUCI PREDICTS THERE COULD BE 'TWO AMERICAS' BETWEEN VACCINATED AND UNVACCINATED ZONES

The opinions expressed by voters contrast sharply with the strict policies implemented by many elected officials.

Several Democratic-leaning states kept mask mandates in place even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a May 13 guidance dropping mask requirements for vaccinated people indoors or outdoors, and the House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats, did not lift its mask mandate, even for vaccinated members, until June 11, nearly a month after the new CDC guidelines were released.

Story continues

The B.1.617.2 or "delta" variant, which the CDC says is responsible for 1 in 5 new coronavirus cases in the U.S., has caused some regions that were moving toward lifting all restrictions to backpedal. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urged everyone to wear masks indoors in all public places as a way to combat the spread of the delta variant.

"Until we better understand how and to who the delta variant is spreading, everyone should focus on maximum protection with minimum interruption to routine as all businesses operate without other restrictions, like physical distancing and capacity limits," the department statement said.

Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, said the delta variant "is proving to be more transmissible" than other strains of the disease and that mask-wearing "remains an effective tool for reducing transmission, especially indoors."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Despite the moves toward reimposing restrictions, President Joe Biden said on June 18 he didn't believe the delta variant would lead to another COVID-19 lockdown.

More than 33 million cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the U.S., and 601,808 deaths have been attributed to the disease, according to the CDC.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Polls, Coronavirus, Freedom, California

Original Author: Carly Roman

Original Location: 63% of likely voters say government should take no action against delta variant: Poll