Our Take On 63 moons technologies limited's (NSE:FINANTECH) CEO Salary

S. Rajendran has been the CEO of 63 moons technologies limited (NSE:FINANTECH) since 2017. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does S. Rajendran's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, 63 moons technologies limited has a market capitalization of ₹4.6b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹17m. (This is based on the year to March 2018). Notably, the salary of ₹17m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that S. Rajendran receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to 63 moons technologies limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at 63 moons technologies has changed from year to year.

Is 63 moons technologies limited Growing?

Over the last three years 63 moons technologies limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 111% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -19% over the last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has 63 moons technologies limited Been A Good Investment?

63 moons technologies limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 30% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We examined the amount 63 moons technologies limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us.

While shareholder returns are acceptable, they don't delight. So you may want to delve deeper, because we don't think the CEO pay is too low. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at 63 moons technologies.

