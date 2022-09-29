63-year-old DeKalb County man facing 7 child sex crime charges, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 63-year-old man they say had child porn.

Michael Lanier Jones is being charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The GBI says its Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit started an investigation into Jones after they received several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

When investigators conducted a search warrant at Jones’ home, they found several pornographic images of children on his electronic devices.

Jones was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is currently being held.

