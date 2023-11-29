63-year-old man arrested after hit-and-run in Aberdeen

A 63-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he hit a pedestrian who his car and drove away from the scene, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

At about 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the report of a person hit by a car at the intersection of Broadway and First Street.

Officers were told a white Chevrolet van struck a person and drove away.

According to police, a witness followed the van while giving updates to 911 dispatchers on the van’s location.

Eventually, the van was found by police in the Bel-Aire area and the driver was arrested for felony hit-and-run.

The victim -- a 44-year-old resident of Aberdeen -- was transported to Harbor Regional Health Hospital in critical condition.

The van was seized as evidence and sent to the Aberdeen Police Department for processing.