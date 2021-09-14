63-year-old man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing, lighting individual on fire in Pikesville

A 63-year-old man was charged after allegedly stabbing and lighting someone on fire in Pikesville on Friday, police said.

Baltimore County Police said William Preston is being held without bail and is charged with first-degree murder. No attorney was listed for him in online court records.

Police said that on Friday a passerby called police after noticing someone’s clothes smoldering.

Officers then responded to the 4000 block of Old Court Road and found someone dead near a bus stop. Police said officers later determined the victim had been stabbed.

Preston was found “not far from the scene,” police said.

Authorities did not identify the victim or provide more details about Preston’s alleged involvement.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.