63-year-old man critically injured in assault at Bellevue Transit Center

A man is in critical condition after he was assaulted at the Bellevue Transit Center, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Police responded to the transit center, located at 10850 NE 6th St., just after midnight on Sunday.

Officers located the 25-year-old man who allegedly assaulted the victim two hours later within a few blocks of where the assault occurred. He was arrested and booked into jail.

The victim, a 63-year-old man, sustained critical injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The transit center was closed while police responded to the scene, but it has since reopened.

Police say there is no known motive for the attack at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.