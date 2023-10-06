63-year-old man fatally wounds 2 overnight in New City neighborhood, Chicago police say

Chicago police are questioning a 63-year-old man who was involved in an exchange of gunfire that killed two people overnight in the New City neighborhood.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a call made by a 63-year-old man of a person shot in the 1800 block of West 54th Street. The man told police there was an altercation with a man, 28 and a woman 25, inside of their residence. The man said the woman pulled out a gun, and he also pulled out a gun and multiple shots were fired, police said.

The woman suffered multiple wounds to the body including the head, and was taken in critical condition to UChicago Medicine where she was pronounced dead. The man, 28, was hit to the right side of the chest and thigh and also was taken to the same hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The older man remained on the scene and was being questioned by detectives. Two handguns were recovered at the scene.