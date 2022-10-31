63-year-old man raped teen girl and gave her drugs that killed her, Tennessee cops say

A man has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl’s body was found off a Tennessee highway, deputies say.

Putnam County deputies arrested Charles “Chuck” Carter Jr. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to an Oct. 27 sheriff’s office news release. Carter was initially charged with aggravated statutory rape and was a suspect in the death of 15-year-old Olivia Daryl Taylor.

Carter, 63, was then charged Oct. 31 with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, the sheriff’s office said.

Taylor’s parents reported her missing around 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, deputies say. At the time of her disappearance, the sheriff believed that “illegal drugs, other individuals participating in illegal activity, and other criminal activity” were involved.

Deputies said Putnam County Road Department employees found the teen’s body Oct. 27 in a wooded area. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville for an autopsy.

Carter told deputies that he gave Taylor illegal narcotics, which caused her death, according to the sheriff’s Oct. 31 news release. He is being held without bond in the Putnam County Jail while the investigation continues.

Taylor, a high school student at Upperman High School, leaves behind both of her parents and five siblings, as well as extended family, her obituary says. She was a member of her school’s wrestling team and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, and she loved baking, sewing, playing the ukulele, singing and creating art.

Putnam County is about 80 miles east of Nashville.

College student molested 13-year-old runaway he met on Snapchat, Georgia police say

Ex-cop going to prison after he’s convicted of raping women on duty, WA officials say

Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting female passengers, Colorado official says