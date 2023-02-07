63-year-old man told Dallas police that woman shot herself. Murder warrant issued for him

A murder warrant was issued Monday for a 63-year-old man accused of shooting to death a woman at a Dallas home on Feb. 1, Dallas police said.

Initially, the man told Dallas police that the 38-year-old woman had shot herself, but Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the woman’s death was a homicide.

Dallas police identified the suspect as Donnie Moreland who is accused of killing Erica Davis.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call on Feb. 1 at around 5:45 pm in the 2500 block of Marburg Street.

When they arrived, officers Davis inside the home with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, a witness, Donnie Moreland, told officers Davis had shot herself.

Autopsy results indicated that Davis’ death was a homicide. Further investigation determined Moreland shot and killed Davis, Dallas police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.