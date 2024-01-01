63-year-old woman shot, killed by police in L.A. County

WARNING: Graphic language and images

Police shot and killed a 63-year-old woman who allegedly broke into her sister’s home armed with a handgun and set the residence on fire earlier this month, authorities announced.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the Dec. 1 incident in the 9600 block of Laramie Avenue in Chatsworth just before 2 p.m., according to a LAPD news release.

When the suspect, later identified as Newbury Park resident Lisa Davis, broke into the home, her sister locked herself in the bathroom and called 911.

When police arrived at the location, body-worn camera footage clearly shows flames and smoke coming from the home.

Officers were able to rescue the victim after she escaped the home and got into a neighbor’s backyard. She informed police that Davis was armed and that she had last seen her in the backyard of her home.

“The sergeant and officers entered the backyard of the residence as the fire was actively burning and announced their presence,” the release stated. “The officers searched the area behind the garage and located Davis who immediately pointed a handgun at an officer, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting. Davis was struck by gunfire, fell onto the ground and was taken into custody without further incident.”

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and rushed the 63-year-old to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A Walther model P22, .22 caliber, blue-steel semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

An image from body-worn camera footage from a responding officer that appears to show the suspect pointing a gun at police on Dec. 1, 2023. (LAPD)

Flames and smoke seen in body-worn camera footage from a responding officer on Dec. 1, 2023. (LAPD)

A Walther model P22, .22 caliber, blue-steel semi-automatic handgun recovered at the scene. (LAPD)

Lisa Davis, 63, of Newbury Park. (LAPD)

A witness, Eric Vanlier, was near the area when he saw smoke and flames from the property.

“The police just started running towards the house,” Vanlier recalled. “I saw one of them with a rifle in his hand, so I knew it was more than a fire. I was kind of in the line of fire, so I just got out of it as quick as possible.”

Some neighbors said the dispute between the sisters may have been over who would own the home that was set on fire.

“I know recently she inherited the house and there could’ve been some sort of dispute with her sisters over the inheritance,” said Nevada Smith, a neighbor.

The use of lethal force is being investigated by LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division and once completed, it will be reviewed by the chief of police, the Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General to ensure officers complied with the department’s policies and procedures.

No officers or community members were injured during the incident.

